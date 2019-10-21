How to follow election results in the Ottawa-Gatineau area
Check out how your riding voted in the federal election
As the votes are counted tonight across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, check here for the latest results.
Polls are scheduled to close at 9:30 p.m. ET in our area.
We'll link to riding winners as they come in.
Scroll down for our local live blog starting at 7 p.m. ET and how to follow national coverage.
In Ottawa
Carleton: Riding profile
Glengarry–Prescott–Russell: Riding profile
Kanata–Carleton: Riding profile
Nepean: Riding profile
Orléans: Riding profile
Ottawa Centre: Riding profile
Ottawa South: Riding profile
Ottawa–Vanier: Riding profile
Ottawa West–Nepean: Riding profile
Eastern Ontario
Bay of Quinte: Riding profile
Hastings–Lennox and Addington: Riding profile
Kingston and the Islands: Riding profile
Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston: Riding profile
Leeds–Grenville–Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes: Riding profile
Renfrew–Nipissing–Pembroke: Riding profile
Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry: Riding profile
Western Quebec
Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation: Riding profile
Gatineau: Riding profile
Hull–Aylmer: Riding profile
Pontiac: Riding profile
Local live blog
National coverage
Our results page will give you the overall seat breakdown in real-time, riding by riding results, and allow you to explore key battlegrounds.
Results will start to trickle in as polls close, with analysis being added by polls analyst Éric Grenier.
The Canada Votes 2019: Election Night special starts at 6:30 p.m. ET, led by The National's Rosemary Barton.
You can watch on CBC TV and News Network, CBC Gem, online, in the CBC News app and on CBC's social media.
CBC Radio will host its own election night special starting at 7 p.m. ET, helmed by The World at Six's Susan Bonner and The House's Chris Hall.
Tune in on CBC Radio One, online or the CBC Listen app.
