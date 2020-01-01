2019 in photos: Scenes that captured our attention

Ottawa faced tragedy and destruction in 2019, but the year was also marked by celebration and triumph.

Here are some of those moments.

Westboro station bus crash

Seats from a double-decker city bus that struck a transit shelter at the start of the afternoon rush hour on Friday, are seen on the walkway at Westboro Station in Ottawa, on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Three people lost their lives and nearly two dozen were injured after an OC Transpo double-decker bus collided with a bus shelter at Westboro station Jan. 11. Authorities haven't said what they believe caused the crash, but the driver of the bus will stand trial in early 2021.

A restaurant in flames

Firefighters battle a blaze at the Byward Market in Ottawa, Friday, April 12, 2019. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Italian eatery Vittoria Trattoria was left heavily damaged in April after a blaze began on the building's roof. The building housing the ByWard Market restaurant dated back to at least 1872.

Owner Domenic Santaguida said it could take until the end of 2020 for the restaurant to reopen.

Kian meets the Sens

Kian Olsheski got a chance to meet several players with the Ottawa Senators, including goalie Anders Nilsson. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Also in April, teenager Kian Olsheski met Anders Nilsson, goalie for the Senators. Nilsson was happy to show off the rainbow flag on his goalie mask to the transgender youth.

Olsheski had previously quit hockey because he was being bullied by his teammates.

Ottawa River flooding

Spencer Wood takes a quick break from fighting the flood in Constance Bay, but found it hard to take his eyes off the rising water. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

Devastating springtime flooding destroyed homes and displaced Ottawa-Gatineau residents when the Ottawa River rose earlier this year. Climbing water levels led to the City of Ottawa declaring a state of emergency in April and broke a 59-year-height record in the region.

Soldiers fight germ warfare

After they have been cleaned with soap and a mild bleach solution, soldiers hang the wet chestwaders inside a heated building to dry. (Stu Mills/CBC)

With the floods breaking records, soldiers from the Canadian Forces were called into action to help with the relief effort. These soldiers had a war on two fronts, however. With overrun septic tanks and sewer systems everywhere, people were scared E. coli could be rampant in the water people had to trudge through each day.

Concerned they could infect those they were trying to help, Canadian Forces soldiers at the Connaught Range near Shirley's Bay adopted a strict daily decontamination regimen.

Tornado strikes Orléans

Jonathan Hilaire captured this photo of a tornado that glided through Orléans. (Jonathan Hilaire )

In June, Ottawa was hit with a tornado eight months after a series of twisters touched down in the capital region. The tornado was first seen in Orléans before moving east toward Cumberland, leaving downed trees and damaged homes in its wake.

Canada Day celebrations

People sitting and standing at the Centennial Flame are illuminated by the fire during the Canada day evening show on Parliament Hill. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

More than 56,000 revellers flocked to Parliament Hill to mark Canada Day in 2019. The celebrations ended with a night-time concert and 15 minutes of dazzling fireworks.

Mysterious dead fish

One of about 100 dead fish that washed up in eastern Gatineau during the summer, the fourth such wave in a month-long span. (Lorian Bélanger/Radio-Canada)

Hundreds of dead fish washed up on riverbanks in Ottawa and eastern Gatineau over the summer, leading locals to wonder what exactly was behind the unsettling phenomenon.

Quebec's Environment Ministry eventually revealed a hydroelectric plant on the Lièvre River was the culprit, after it was discovered that the plant produced an over-saturation of dissolved gas in the river.

A Pride week first for Jim Watson

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, left, attends a news conference ahead of the 2019 Pride parade — his first as an openly gay man. (Yasmine Mehdi/Radio-Canada )

Mayor Jim Watson celebrated his first Pride as an openly gay man in August. Watson shared the news in an Ottawa Citizen column, writing that he had grappled with making the announcement for the past 40 years.

The mayor said that the positive reaction he received was "overwhelming".

A new LRT line for Ottawa

Jahyon Jahlani reacts with wonder as a train pulls up at Ottawa's Parliament light rail station on Sept. 14, 2019. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

After several missed deadlines, Ottawa's Confederation Line opened its gates to the public on Sept.14. Aside from some escalators temporarily going offline, launch day was largely unfettered by the delays and malfunctioning trains that would come to be associated with the system.

Honouring residential school victims

A ceremonial cloth with the names of children who died in residential schools and were identified in the National Student Memorial Register, is carried to the stage during the Honouring National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony in Gatineau, Que. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Indigenous children who died while attending residential schools were honoured at a ceremony hosted by the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation and APTN at the Canadian Museum of History.

The names of 2,800 children who died were unveiled on a ceremonial 50-metre-long red cloth to commemorate their lives.

Climate strikers take Parliament Hill

A young woman holds up a sign at a climate rally in downtown Ottawa on Sept. 27, 2019. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Tens of thousands of protesters converged on Parliament Hill at the end of September to call for stronger action on climate change. Protesters marched through downtown Ottawa, shutting down streets and waving signs in the air.

The rally was part of a global day of action that saw millions taking to the streets around the world.

Ottawa Fury suspends operations

Ottawa Fury general manager Julian de Guzman tears up during a press conference announcing the team's suspension of operations for the 2020 season on Friday, Nov. 8. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Ottawa Fury FC announced in November that it would suspend operations for the coming year. The team's owners said they blamed "politics" for the decision, after the team failed to obtain the necessary sanctioning.

The news was heartbreaking for some fans, while others said they were unsurprised.