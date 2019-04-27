Fitzroy Harbour residents scramble as water rises

About 50 homes in the west Ottawa community of Fitzroy Harbour are already surrounded by water Saturday morning while residents continue working to protect more properties.

Volunteers are helping with sandbagging efforts for homes along Moorhead Drive, which lies along the Ottawa River.

Sandbags can be picked up there, and a little bit further away at 274 Morris Island Dr. and Grandview in the Park (Barry Mullen Park).

The waves are a real problem now. This property just lost its first sandbag wall and volunteers are scrambling to reinforce a second. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/5bOMi8RUs5">pic.twitter.com/5bOMi8RUs5</a> —@RobynMillerCBC

The closest of the city's three community support centres is at the Constance and Buckham's Bay Community Centre at 262 Len Purcell Dr.

It's open 24 hours a day, until further notice, and offers 500-millilitre bottles of water, showers, toilets, food from the Salvation Army, outlets for charging devices, Wi-Fi, and access to staff from the Canadian Red Cross, Emergency Social Services for emergency housing and personal support, and Ottawa Public Health.

Tom Jones, who has a cottage in Fitzroy Harbour, said his family has been fortunate compared to some of his neighbours.

"I'm retired and I'm able to spend all my time here but a lot of my friends can only come after work and you see them working through the night," he said. "It's kind of depressing, actually, particularly for them."

Tom Jones has been able to protect his cottage home. He says it’s nice to see the community coming together. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/mVzL5hi7m6">pic.twitter.com/mVzL5hi7m6</a> —@RobynMillerCBC

Jason Nash's home was completely surrounded by water Saturday morning, with water seeping into the crawlspace.

The effort needed to keep the rest of his home dry is exhausting, he said.

"It's almost at the point where you feel like giving up," he said. "The lack of sleep, physical exhaustion, cold temperatures ... it just feels like we're fighting a losing battle at this point."

Water levels along the Ottawa River are expected to rise about 50 centimetres higher than peak levels seen in May 2017, when flooding devastated many communities in the region.