2019 floods: The latest road closures in Ottawa, Gatineau and beyond

Rising waters have closed or reduced the capacity of several streets and highways in the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

Here's a list of some of the roads affected by flooding as of 7 a.m. Sunday.

Officials are warning people to take care when driving through any standing or moving water as conditions can change rapidly.

Road closures in Ottawa

The Chaudière Bridge is closed to all traffic until further notice. Traffic control devices are at the corner of Eddy and Laurier streets, and at the intersection of Booth Street and the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway.

Route 44 and 105 buses will take the Portage Bridge.

Route 16 is avoiding Britannia Park and the Ron Kolbus Centre, stopping on Britannia Road just to the east of the park instead.

Ivy Acres Road is closed east of Ritchie Side Roads due to a collapsed culvert.

Doris Currie Road is closed.

Trim Road is closed at Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard due to flooding.

Grandview Road is closed at Carling Avenue due to flooding.

Greenland Road is closed from Armitage Avenue to Rock Forest Road due to flooding.

Len Purcell Drive eastbound closed from Whistler to Fireside roads.

The northern end of Churchill Street N. is closed, north of Selby Avenue.

Selby Avenue is closed from Churchill to Royal Avenue.

Boisé Lane is closed.

The northern end of Armstrong Road is closed, north of Phillip Road.

Leo Lane is closed.

The Ecolos ferry between Rockland and Thurso and the Bourbonnais ferry between Masson-Angers and Cumberland are not running because of the flooding.

The Quyon ferry is open.

Bourbonnais Ferries can't run because of flooding on chemin du Quai on the Quebec side. (David Richard/Radio-Canada)

Road closures in Gatineau

The Quebec Ministry of Transportation is closing all the on and off-ramps from Highway 50 to rue Saint-Louis, with a detour along boulevard de la Gappe.

Highway 50 was also closed temporarily Sunday night in the westbound direction from Highway 5 to rue Montcalm for the installation of a dike. It's expected to reopen at midnight.

The Alonzo-Wright Bridge between boulevard la Vérendrye and Highway 105 is dedicated to only westbound traffic from 5:30 to 9:30 a.m. and eastbound traffic only from 3 to 6:30 p.m.

Drivers are asked to slow down on boulevard Fournier, where crews are working on the side of the road ahead of Friday's rain and only one lane is open in each direction.

The Boyes bridge is closed along boulevard Saint-René Est between boulevard Lorrain and rue Boyes, meaning Saint-René is restricted to local traffic only from Montée Dalton to Lorrain.

Pointe-Gatineau

Rue Saint-Louis is closed between Boulevard de le Gappe and rue Moreau.

Rue Moreau is closed from Saint-Louis to rue de Pointe-Gatineau.

Boulevard de la Gappe south of rue Carmen .

south of rue . Rue René.

Rue Blais.

Rue Ernest-Charron.

Rue Saint-François-Xavier.

Rue Oscar.

Rue Adélard.

Rue Corriveau.

Rue Olida.

Rue Oxford

Rue Carmen.

Ruelle du Como.

Rue du Prince-Albert

Rue Jacques-Cartier is closed from Saint-Louis to rue Montgolfières; another smaller stretch is closed further west from Saint-Louis to rue Joseph-Bélanger.

Lac Beauchamp

Rue Riviera.

Rue Saint-Saveur.

Most of rue Campeau.

Rue de Vimy.

A section of rue Notre-Dame near Wabassee Creek.

The southern end of rue Sanscartier.

Rue Saint-Denis.

Rue Glaude.

Rue Saint-Patrice.

Rue Saint-Paul.

Rue de Versailles and rue Sabourin between rue Watt and boulevard Hurtubise .

between rue Watt and boulevard . Boulevard Hurtubise.

Masson-Angers

Chemin du Fer-à-cheval.

Rue Gabriel-Constantineau.

Rue Victor-Charlebois.

Rue du Ruisseau south of rue Lasalle.

The southern end of chemin du Quai at the ferry terminal .

Aylmer

Rue Lamoureux west of rue Dorion.

Chemin Fraser south of rue du Minervois and another section between rue Jacques-Philion and rue des Grand-Chateaux.

Gatineau police block a flooded portion of rue Jacques-Cartier in the Pointe-Gatineau neighbourhood April 23, 2019. (David Richard/Radio-Canada)

Roads in Gatineau restricted to local traffic only

Rue Saint-Louis between rue de Picardie and boulevard de la Gappe, also between rue Rodolphe and rue Moreau.

Saint-René from Montée Dalton to boulevard Lorrain.

Rue Jacques-Cartier between rue de la Baie to Montgolfières.

Rues Saint-Patrice, Saint-Paul, Glaude and Saint-Denis between rue Saint-Andre and Saint-Sauveur.

Rue Notre-Dame between rue Monseigneur-Lemieux and rue Chamberland, and strips between boulevard Labrosse and rue de Vercheres.

A section of rue Campeau south of rue Notre-Dame.

Rues Hemlock, Pine, Butternut and Saratoga south of rue Juniper.

Rues Forest and René-Thérien south of rue Arbutus.

Rue Riverview south of All ée Higgerty.

Chemin Queen's Park between rue de Corail and rue du Triathlon.

The city's flood page has an interactive map.

Road closures in eastern Ontario

County Road 17 in east Rockland is closed until further notice from Laporte to Chamberland streets.

Pembroke

Albert and Alexander streets north of Lake Street as part of the city's efforts to keep people away from the waterfront.

Doren Street from Miller to McGee streets.

McGee from Murray Street to Doren

D'Arcy Street from Murray to Doren.

Murray Street south of McGee.

Road closures in western Quebec

Pontiac:

Chemin Anne.

Chemin Bord de l'eau.

Chemin Bronson-Bryant at Clarendon and 2nd Concession.

Chemin Bruce.

Chemin Cain.

The end of chemin Dion.

Chemin du Lac.

Chemin Eardley-Marsh.

Chemin Ferry.

Chemin Gauvin.

Chemin Gold Mine at 5th Concession.

Chemin Mohr.

Chemin Mulligan.

Sections of chemin Murray.

Chemin Proven between Beaudoin and 6th Concession.

Chemin Rivière between chemin Mulligan and Highway 148.

Chemin Smith.

As well, chemin Westbrook and chemin Vielle Pompe are not closed, but are in bad shape and should be avoided.

Val-des-Monts:

Chemin de la Montagne at chemin du Moulin.

Rue de la Pineraie closed at the culvert.

Chemin Saint-Pierre at rue Dwyer,

Chemin Taylor.

Chemin Whipple at chemin de La Blanche.

Chemin Brunke at the bridge.

The northern end of chemin des Cavernes.

Cemin de la Colline at chemin de l'Orme.

Chemin de l'Église is closed to heavy vehicles.

Chemin de Prêtre.

Chemin de la Truite at the bridge.

Mont-Laurier:

Rue Fortier between rue Achim and rue Laviolette. Open to local traffic.

Rue Achim. Open to local traffic.

Chemin de la Presqu'île. Open to local traffic.

Montée Lanthier on the western shore of Lac des Îles. Open to local traffic.

Open to local traffic. Chemin de Ferme-Rouge. Open to local traffic.

Open to local traffic. Chemin du Lac-de-la-Dame past the last house.

Saint-André-Avellin:

The bridge over the Petite-Nation River on rue Principale, part of Highway 321, is closed.

Flooding on the Petite-Nation River closed rue Principale in Saint-André-Avellin, Que. (Antoine Trépanier/Radio-Canada)

Highway 17 washout

Highway 17 reopened Saturday afternoon between the communities of Deep River and Mattawa after part of the highway washed out early Monday morning.