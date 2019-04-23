The latest flood-related road closures in Ottawa, Gatineau and beyond

Rising waters have closed or reduced the capacity of several streets and highways in the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

Here's a list of some of the roads affected by flooding as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials are warning people to take care when driving through any standing or moving water as conditions can change rapidly.

Road closures in Ottawa

March Valley Road is closed from Cameron Harvey Drive to Klondike Road.

Mohrs Road is closed from Galetta Side Road to Riddledale Road due to flooding.

Trim Road is closed at Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard due to flooding.

Grandview Road is closed at Carling Avenue due to flooding.

Greenland Road is closed from Armitage Avenue to Rock Forest Road due to flooding.

Len Purcell Drive eastbound closed from Whistler to Fireside roads.

Cumberland area

Boisé Lane closed from Morin Road to Eastern Limit due to flooding.

Armstrong Road is closed from Boisé Lane to a point 25 metres south of Boisé due to flooding.

Leo Lane is closed from Eastern Limit to Western Limit due to flooding.

Morin Road closed from Northern Limit to Boisé Lane due to flooding.

The Ecolos ferry between Rockland and Thurso and the Bourbonnais ferry between Masson-Angers and Cumberland are not running because of the flooding.

Bourbonnais Ferries can't run because of flooding on chemin du Quai on the Quebec side. (David Richard/Radio-Canada)

Road closures in Gatineau

The Quebec Ministry of Transportation is closing all the on and off-ramps from Highway 50 to rue Saint-Louis, with a detour along boulevard de la Gappe.

The highway is also down to two lanes in each direction between Highway 5 and the Des Draveurs bridge.

The Alonzo-Wright Bridge between boulevard la Vérendrye and Highway 105 is dedicated to only westbound traffic until 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Drivers are asked to slow down on boulevard Fournier, where crews are working on the side of the road ahead of Friday's rain and only one lane is open in each direction.

Pointe-Gatineau

Rue Saint-Louis is closed between Boulevard de le Gappe and rue Moreau.

Rue Moreau is closed from Saint-Louis to rue de Point-Gatineau.

Rue René.

Rue Blais.

Rue Ernest-Charron.

Rue Saint-François-Xavier.

Rue Oscar.

Rue Adélard.

Rue Corriveau.

Rue Olida.

Rue Oxford

Rue Carmen.

Rue Jacques-Cartier is closed from Saint-Louis to rue Montgolfières; another smaller stretch is closed further west from Saint-Louis to rue Joseph-Bélanger.

Lac Beauchamp

Rue Riviera.

Rue Saint-Saveur.

Most of rue Campeau.

Rue de Vimy.

A section of rue Notre-Dame near Wabassee Creek.

The southern end of rue Sanscartier.

The southern end of rue Saint-Denis.

Rue Glaude south of rue Saint-Saveur.

Rues Saint-Patrice and Saint-Paul between Saint-Saveur and Riviera.

Rue de Versailles and rue Sabourin between rue Watt and boulevard Hurtubise .

between rue Watt and boulevard . Boulevard Hurtubise.

Masson-Angers

Chemin du Fer-à-cheval.

Rue Gabriel-Constantineau.

Rue Victor-Charlebois.

Rue du Ruisseau south of rue Lasalle.

Rue Sanscartier south of rue Plouffe .

south of rue . The southern end of chemin du Quai at the ferry teminal .

Aylmer

Rue Lamoureux west of rue Dorion.

Chemin Fraser south of rue du Minervois.

Chemin Queen's Park from rue du Corail to rue du Triathlon.

Gatineau police block a flooded portion of rue Jacques-Cartier in the Pointe-Gatineau neighbourhood April 23, 2019. (David Richard/Radio-Canada)

Roads in Gatineau restricted to local traffic only

Rue Saint-Louis between rue de Picardie and boulevard de la Gappe.

A section of Ruelle du Como

Rue Jacques-Cartier between rue de la Baie to Montgolfières.

Boulevard de la Gappe south of rue Carmen.

Rue Oxford.

Rue Moreau between rue Donald-Saint-Jacques and rue de Pointe-Gatineau.

Rues Saint-Patrice, Saint-Paul and Glaude and Saint-Denis between rue Saint-Andre and Saint-Sauveur.

Rue Saint-Denis.

Rue Notre-Dame between rue Monseigneur-Lemieux and rue Chamberland, and strips between boulevard Labrosse and rue de Vercheres.

A section of rue Campeau south of rue Notre-Dame.

Rue de Vimy.

Chemin Fraser south of rue de Minervois

The city's flood page has an interactive map.

Road closures in western Quebec

Pontiac:

Chemin Anne.

Chemin Bord de l'eau.

Chemin Bronson-Bryant at Clarendon and 2nd Concession.

Chemin Bruce.

Chemin Cain.

The end of chemin Dion.

Chemin du Lac.

Chemin Eardley-Marsh.

Chemin Ferry.

Chemin Gauvin.

Chemin Gold Mine at 5th Concession.

Chemin Mohr.

Chemin Mulligan.

Sections of chemin Murray.

Chemin Proven between Beaudoin and 6th Concession.

Chemin Rivière between chemin Mulligan and Highway 148.

Chemin Smith.

Chemin du Lac LaPêche.

As well, chemin Westbrook and chemin Vielle Pompe are not closed, but are in bad shape and should be avoided.

Saint-André-Avellin:

The bridge over the Petite-Nation River on rue Principale, part of Highway 321, is closed.

Flooding on the Petite-Nation River closed rue Principale in Saint-André-Avellin, Que. (Antoine Trépanier/Radio-Canada)

Highway 17 washout

Highway 17 is closed to most traffic in both directions between the communities of Deep River and Mattawa after part of the highway washed out early Monday morning.

The stretch from Deep River to Bissett Creek is open to local traffic only.

Ontario Provincial Police have set up detours in both directions that will take drivers through Algonquin Park.