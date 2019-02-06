It's budget day at Ottawa City Hall

The 2019 draft budget, to be tabled at Ottawa City Hall Wednesday morning, is expected to include a three per cent tax increase on an operating budget that will top $3.5 billion.

The question mark this time around is whether the Ottawa Police Service will defy council's direction to stick to the prescribed cap. All indications point to a police budget riding on a tax hike closer to five per cent.

The police will deliver their spending plan at 8:30 a.m. Council will receive the city-wide 2019 draft report at 10 a.m.

