Live Blog
It's budget day at Ottawa City Hall
The first budget of Ottawa city council's term is expected to come with three per cent tax increase. Follow the news from City Hall with CBC Ottawa's municipal reporters, Joanne Chianello and Kate Porter.
Police budget expected to buck council's 3% tax target
The 2019 draft budget, to be tabled at Ottawa City Hall Wednesday morning, is expected to include a three per cent tax increase on an operating budget that will top $3.5 billion.
The question mark this time around is whether the Ottawa Police Service will defy council's direction to stick to the prescribed cap. All indications point to a police budget riding on a tax hike closer to five per cent.
The police will deliver their spending plan at 8:30 a.m. Council will receive the city-wide 2019 draft report at 10 a.m.
CBC Ottawa's municipal reporters, Joanne Chianello and Kate Porter, will be be there. You can follow along in the live blog below.