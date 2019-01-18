Family of bus victim who lost leg thankful for 'outpouring' of support

The family of a man who lost a leg after Friday's bus crash are thankful for "the outpouring of love and support" they've received.

Newlywed Chester Wilson was on his regular route home from work last Friday when the double-decker bus he was riding crashed into Westboro station, killing three people and injuring 23 others.

Emergency responders rushed him to hospital in critical condition with extreme blood loss and significant injuries, according to a statement written by Wilson's brother in law, Jeff Mudrick, on an online crowdfunding page.

Doctors amputated his right leg and were still working to save his left.

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community," Wilson's family wrote in a statement to CBC News.

"At this time we are all focused on Chester's recovery."

The family opted not to do an interview.

Wilson's colleagues at Nav Canada are also focused on what they can do to help, while coping with the tragedy of the crash themselves.

"Many, many people, I'd say all employees, have been impacted," said Lyne Wilson, assistant-vice president of talent management with Nav Canada, who is not related to Chester.

Lyne Wilson of Nav Canada said the news of the crash and Chester Wilson's serious injuries have affected everyone at the office. (CBC)

Chester Wilson has been with the company for two years, Lyne Wilson said.

They plan to continue to pay his salary until he gets long-term disability, she said, adding it's clear he will have a very long and difficult recovery ahead.

Chester Wilson was one of four Nav Canada employees who were on the bus that crashed last week. None of the others was physically injured.

Nav Canada brought in a counsellor to speak with workers about how they're holding up, Lyne Wilson said.