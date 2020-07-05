20-year-old man dead after second drowning in 2 days

Ottawa police are investigating a second drowning in two days.

A 20-year-old man went missing while a group of people were swimming at Britannia Beach Saturday evening.

The group watched the man go underwater, but he never resurfaced.

According to a press release, officers and dive crews searched the shorelines and water after responding to the call at approximately 8 p.m. They were assisted by Ottawa firefighters.

The man's body was recovered shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a teenage boy is presumed dead after jumping into the water off the Prince of Wales Bridge Friday night.

Young people had gathered on the roughly 140-year-old bridge, which is west of the capital's downtown and crosses over the Ottawa River into Quebec, and some were jumping into the river below, police said.

At around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Ottawa police told Radio-Canada they had shifted their focus from rescuing him to searching for his body.