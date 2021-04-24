Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Man, 20, charged with 2nd-degree murder following Friday morning stabbings

A 20-year-old will be charged with second-degree murder following Friday’s stabbings on Somerset Street W. that left one dead and one with serious injuries.

He will also be charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder

CBC News ·
An ambulance is parked at a Petro-Canada gas station on Somerset Street W. in Ottawa on Friday, where one person was stabbed just before noon. Two hours earlier, 64-year-old Carl Reinboth was killed in another stabbing nearby. Ottawa police have charged an Ottawa man with second-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault. (Jacques Corriveau/CBC)

A 20-year-old Ottawa man will be charged with second-degree murder following Friday's stabbings on Somerset Street W. that left one dead and another with serious injuries. 

Police have identified the deceased as 64-year-old Carl Reinboth, a beloved staff member with the Somerset West Community Health Centre.

Officers received the call about the first stabbing at 9:40 a.m. but said in a later update that a separate stabbing involving the same suspect happened at approximately 11:50 a.m. at a Petro-Canada gas station.

Police say the 20-year-old will also be charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder in connection to the second stabbing that left a 84-year-old man in hospital.

The 20-year-old remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

