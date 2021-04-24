Man, 20, charged with 2nd-degree murder following Friday morning stabbings

A 20-year-old Ottawa man will be charged with second-degree murder following Friday's stabbings on Somerset Street W. that left one dead and another with serious injuries.

Police have identified the deceased as 64-year-old Carl Reinboth, a beloved staff member with the Somerset West Community Health Centre.

Officers received the call about the first stabbing at 9:40 a.m. but said in a later update that a separate stabbing involving the same suspect happened at approximately 11:50 a.m. at a Petro-Canada gas station.

Police say the 20-year-old will also be charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder in connection to the second stabbing that left a 84-year-old man in hospital.

The 20-year-old remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.