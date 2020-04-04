20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa

Ottawa has 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, Ontario's Ministry of Health reported Saturday morning – bringing the total to 309.

Ontario is reporting 375 new COVID-19 cases as of Saturday morning, bringing the provincial total to 3,630 people infected.

So far, 110 people have died in the province, according to numbers compiled by CBC News.

Ottawa Public Health says it will provide an update on the total number of cases in the city Saturday afternoon.