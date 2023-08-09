2 youths charged in death of 17-year-old

Ottawa police have arrested two youths in the death of 17-year-old Hussein Hamam, whose body was discovered following a fire on Booth Street last month.

The suspects, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are each charged with manslaughter, arson causing bodily harm and possession of incendiary material.

Hamam's remains were found after flames tore through a two-storey building near Booth and Willow streets in the early morning hours of July 19. The building contained an office and an apartment.

Investigators with the homicide and arson units of the Ottawa Police Service took part in the investigation.

On July 25, they appealed to the public and local business community for any information about the purchase or filling of two gas cans on or before July 19. Earlier, an investigator told CBC that gas cans had been found at the scene following the fire.

"The Homicide Unit wishes to thank the public for its assistance in this investigation," police wrote in a news release Wednesday.

"Homicide investigations are often complex and challenging, and the assistance of the community is necessary."

The two youths are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.