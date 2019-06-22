2 young men injured in targeted shooting

Two young men were shot Saturday in what police are calling a targeted incident in west Ottawa.

At about 4:25 p.m., paramedics were called about two men who had suffered gunshot wounds in separate locations on Ritchie Street.

Police said Monday that a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old were both found on the 100 block of Ritchie.

Both men were stabilized and taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, paramedics said.

No arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were available.

The guns and gangs unit is investigating.