2 people taken to hospital after Highway 417 crash
Firefighters rescued two people trapped inside a vehicle on Highway 417 near Riverside Drive Friday night.
Firefighters removed 2 doors to remove victims
Ottawa Fire Services received a call from police around 11 p.m. about a multi-vehicle crash. Two people were trapped inside a vehicle.
Firefighters had to remove two of the vehicle's doors to rescue them.
They were taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition.