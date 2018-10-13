Skip to Main Content
2 people taken to hospital after Highway 417 crash

2 people taken to hospital after Highway 417 crash

Firefighters rescued two people trapped inside a vehicle on Highway 417 near Riverside Drive Friday night.

Firefighters removed 2 doors to remove victims

CBC News ·
Ottawa Fire Services rescued two people trapped inside a vehicle on Highway 417 on Oct. 12, 2018. (Stu MIlls/CBC)

Firefighters rescued two people trapped inside a vehicle on Highway 417 near Riverside Drive Friday night. 

Ottawa Fire Services received a call from police around 11 p.m. about a multi-vehicle crash. Two people were trapped inside a vehicle. 

Firefighters had to remove two of the vehicle's doors to rescue them.

They were taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us