2 people killed in separate collisions on Highway 401 Saturday

Two people died on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario this past weekend in two separate collisions.

The first crash happened on Saturday just after 10:30 a.m. near Mallorytown, and prompted Ornge to send an air ambulance. No one was transported to hospital.

According to an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) spokesperson, the collision involved a commercial vehicle and a four-door passenger vehicle.

One person was killed. Police could not confirm which vehicle that person was travelling in.

Lanes in both directions were closed for most of the day to allow for an investigation and cleanup efforts, and they were reopened at night.

A second fatal collision near Napanee occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

An OPP news release issued Monday morning said the driver of a truck towing a car lost control and stopped on the highway, then the driver of an SUV drove into the truck.

The person who died was in the SUV, police said. The other four people were taken to hospital.

Westbound lanes remained closed into Sunday morning. OPP announced just after noon that those lanes had reopened.

It is too early to confirm if any charges will be laid in relation to either collision, police said. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.