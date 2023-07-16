2 people killed in separate collisions on 401 Saturday

Two people lost their lives on Highway 401 this weekend in two separate collisions.

The first happened on Saturday just after 10:30 a.m. near Mallorytown, Ont. and prompted Ornge to send an air ambulance. No one was transported to hospital.

According to an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) spokesperson, the collision involved a commercial vehicle and a four-door passenger vehicle. One person was killed, but police could not confirm which vehicle that person was travelling in.

Lanes in both directions were closed for most of the day due to the investigation and cleanup efforts, but reopened at night.

As of Sunday morning, westbound lanes of the 401 near Napanee remained closed due to a second fatal collision that occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. The OPP spokesperson said two passenger vehicles and a "trailered vehicle" were involved. They reported multiple injuries and one death.

The OPP said it expects the westbound lanes to remain closed until about noon on Sunday.

Police say it is too early to confirm if any charges will be laid in relation to either collision. They say the investigations into both incidents are ongoing.