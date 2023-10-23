2 overnight fires in Napanee deemed suspicious by police

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating two early morning fires they describe as suspicious in the Napanee area.

According to a news release, first responders were called to a report of a structure fire on York Street at about 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Police closed York Street north of Bridge Street and west of Simcoe Street while firefighters extinguished the blaze.

No injuries were reported, police said, but the structure is heavily damaged.

"Residents in the area were notified of the fire and recommended to leave as a precaution," the release said.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area of the agricultural building and has dashcam or home surveillance footage to send it to OPP.

Firefighters were still working to extinguish the fire at mid-morning Monday. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

2nd fire nearby

A second suspicious fire is also being investigated at a residence in nearby Stone Mills Township.

No one was injured.

Police said they aren't sure if the fires are connected.

OPP and the Ontario fire marshal are investigating.