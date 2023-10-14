2 Outaouais residents contract measles, spend time in Ottawa hospital   

Western Quebec's health authority says two people who contracted measles abroad recently spent time in a hospital in Ottawa.

Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO) said upon the Outaouais residents' return to Montreal from Brussels on Monday, they attended an Ottawa hospital. Everyone believed to have been exposed was identified and offered prophylaxis.

CISSSO said the individuals are from the same family and weren't vaccinated against the highly-contagious disease.

Measles can cause fever, a cough and a rash that starts on the face and spreads down the body.

Quebec's health ministry said an epidemiological investigation determined the individuals flew while contagious. It said public health authorities were made aware of the cases on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Ottawa Public Health says it's directly contacting residents who were exposed and has initiated an investigation in accordance with the Ministry of Health's protocol.

In Ottawa, thousands of children lack protection against the measles and other diseases since they didn't receive routine vaccinations during the pandemic.

Quebec's health ministry said that, even without an outbreak, Quebec can see up to four measle cases a year, mostly due to international travel.