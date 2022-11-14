2 men charged after animals killed in Parc Omega

Two men who allegedly broke into the Omega animal park in Montebello, Que., appeared at the Gatineau courthouse Monday afternoon and are facing several firearms and animal cruelty related charges.

One of them was released, while the other remains detained.

A Parc Omega employee called police at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday and reported seeing a vehicle illegally enter the site, according to Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Marc Tessier, communications officer for Quebec's provincial police.

The employee also allegedly said he heard noises, "possibly gunshots."

During their operation, police arrested two men, 42 and 21 years old, in a vehicle in which four animal carcasses were discovered — three wild boars and an elk, said Tessier.

Firearms were also found.

The park confirmed four of its animals were killed in a statement issued Monday afternoon.

Tessier said that police are looking to determine if the vehicle belongs to the two men.

The men were taken into custody and appeared in court for the first time on Friday. They were back in court Monday.

The 42-year-old man was released with conditions including not to go to the park, not to communicate with the co-accused, not to carry a firearm and not to consume drugs or alcohol. The 21-year-old remains in custody.

Under the Criminal Code, they face charges of willfully killing animals kept for a lawful purpose, breaking and entering a place other than a dwelling house, illegally transporting firearms, and unlawfully firing and using a firearm during a break and enter.

The case is back in court Friday.

An isolated event, says park

In a written statement sent by email, the management of Parc Omega wishes to reassure the public.

"Two individuals broke in and unfortunately killed four of our animals. Safety protocols are in place at the park and everything has been followed to the letter," reads the statement.

Management said surveillance cameras, security barriers and a security officer is on-site.

"We want to reassure customers that everyone is safe and that this kind of situation is an isolated event. We have put all the necessary efforts in place to ensure that the situation does not happen again, for everyone's safety and for that of our precious animals."