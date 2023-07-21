2 men arrested in connection with Gatineau's first homicide of 2023

Gatineau police have arrested two men in connection with the city's first homicide of the year.

At a press conference Friday afternoon, Insp. Mathieu Guilbault of the criminal inquiries division said two 19-year-old men from Gatineau were arrested that morning in connection with the homicide of 58-year-old Jano Gravelle.

Speaking in French, Guilbault said the arrests are "directly linked to the homicide."

Gravelle died of his injuries following a shooting Tuesday around 2:45 p.m. near the corner of Saint-Joseph and Montclair boulevards in Gatineau's Hull sector.

Police said there is no evidence to suggest the two men arrested knew Gravelle before the homicide. But Guilbault said it is still too early to say that the shooting was "random."

The arrests came after a police operation that ended in a parking area at the Agora complex in Gatineau's Plateau neighbourhood at about 11 a.m. Friday.

One of the suspects arrested was apprehended following a brief chase, police said, while the other co-operated with police. Both are expected to appear in court Saturday, though the charges have not yet been released.