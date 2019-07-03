2 injured in bus stabbing

Two people have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a stabbing incident on a bus at a transitway station in Ottawa's west end.

Police are investigating the stabbing between two males at Dominion station in Westboro. It happened at 1:28 p.m., according to Const. Chuck Benoit.

One person was taken to hospital in serious condition with stab wounds and the other male suffered minor injuries.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

The scene has been cordoned off while police investigate.

Several OC Transpo buses were briefly rerouted, but normal service has since resumed.