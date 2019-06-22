Skip to Main Content
2 injured in west Ottawa shooting
Both men taken to hospital in serious but stable condition

CBC News ·
Paramedics say the two men who were shot Saturday were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition. (Jean-Sébastien Marier/CBC)

Two men were taken to hospital Saturday after a shooting in west Ottawa.

Paramedics received a call at around 4:25 p.m. about two men suffering from gunshot wounds in separate locations on Ritchie Street and Richmond Road.

Both men were stabilized and taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, the Ottawa Paramedic Service said.

Ottawa police have not yet released any information about the shooting.

 

