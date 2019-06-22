2 injured in west Ottawa shooting
Two men were taken to hospital Saturday after a shooting in west Ottawa.
Both men taken to hospital in serious but stable condition
Paramedics received a call at around 4:25 p.m. about two men suffering from gunshot wounds in separate locations on Ritchie Street and Richmond Road.
Both men were stabilized and taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, the Ottawa Paramedic Service said.
Ottawa police have not yet released any information about the shooting.