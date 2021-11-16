2 dead in suspicious Renfrew house fire

Two people are dead following a suspicious house fire in Renfrew, Ont., police say.

Officers and local firefighters were called to the home on Fortington Street at around 1 p.m. Monday, Ontario Provincial Police said in a release Tuesday afternoon.

Once the fire was put out, police say two bodies were discovered inside.

Police investigators deemed the fire suspicious and the Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been called in to the scene to investigate.

The names of the two victims have not yet been released. Autopsies are scheduled to take place Wednesday at The Ottawa Hospital's General campus, OPP said.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, police were still on scene, and a stretch of Fortington Street remained closed.

Renfrew is approximately 100 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.