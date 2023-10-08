Police in Gatineau, Que., say two people were killed in a collision in Buckingham early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash around 3 a.m. at the intersection of avenue de Buckingham and rue Maclaren.

The blue Toyota Corolla ran off the road, collided with several Hydro-Québec poles and caught fire, officials said. Two passengers in the car were dead when police arrived, according to a press release from the force.

Police arrested the driver of the vehicle shortly afterwards, and said late Sunday afternoon he would be facing several charges.

They have not released his identity or the names of the two victims.

Hydro crews examine the aftermath of the crash. More than 1,000 Hydro-Québec customers lost power, the utility told Radio-Canada. (David Bates/CBC)

Knocked out power

Gatineau police say that before the fatal crash, the Corolla was spotted at the intersection of rue George and chemin Filion, about four kilometres south.

It then headed north along rue George before turning right at rue Maclaren and colliding with the power poles.

Anyone on that stretch who saw the vehicle or took photos or video should get in touch, police said.

More than 1,000 Hydro-Québec ended up losing power after the crash, the utility told Radio-Canada.

Avenue de Buckingham was still closed Sunday afternoon between rue Lamennais and rue Joseph, as was chemin Maclaren between rue Charles and rue Georges.

These closures will remain in place indefinitely, police said.