2 children missing after overnight fire in western Quebec

Police in the Outaouais region say two young girls are missing after an overnight fire in La Pêche, Que.

According to MRC des Collines police, four people were in the single-family home when the fire broke out at about 10:40 p.m. on Saturday.

A man and a woman were taken to hospital. The woman's injuries are considered life-threatening.

Firefighters tried to bring the fire under control at the residence, located on chemin Murray, all night. Paramedics and police were also on the scene.

The fire has gutted the building, police said.

MRC des Collines police will work with the Sûreté du Québec, to determine the cause of the fire.

No more details are being provided at this time.