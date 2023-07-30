2 charged with murder in homicide near Bishop Lake

Two people are facing second-degree murder charges after a 22-year-old was found dead Saturday near Bishop Lake, northwest of Kingston.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release that 39-year-old Cory Finch of Marmora, Ont., and 41-year-old Michelle Lee Finch of Stone Mills Township, Ont., were arrested at the scene in connection with the death.

Frontenac OPP said its members responded to a disturbance call shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and found the victim dead at the scene.

They did not immediately release the identity of the victim, though they said more information will be forthcoming.

A nearby resident told CBC over the phone he had seen police present at a campground in the area on Sunday. He called Bishop Lake "a quiet rural area."

No threat to public safety

Both suspects were charged with second-degree murder and will be held in custody pending a bail hearing, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and involves the Frontenac OPP Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services, as well as the coroner's office and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Police say there is no further threat to public safety.

Bishop Lake is located in North Frontenac Township, about 80 kilometres northwest of Kingston, Ont.