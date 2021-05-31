Musicians remember local venues that shaped their careers: The 1990s

For the 50th anniversary of the Juno Awards, CBC's Alan Neal reached out to 50 Juno winners and nominees from Ottawa, asking them what venues and stages they remember most.

Before Tom Green made it big as a comedian, Organized Rhyme was tearing up Ottawa's clubs as one of the only rap groups on the scene.

Green, a.k.a. Bones, was a founding member of the crew first formed in high school.

"We would always take a chance to, you know, take an opportunity to get on the microphone and throw down raps," the Ottawa native told All In A Day host Alan Neal. "Back in the day, it was pretty uncommon."

Although Green became better known for his later comedy successes such as MTV's The Tom Green Show and feature film appearances, the group took rap seriously, he said.

The crew's hard work paid off when Organized Rhyme nabbed a nomination for best rap recording at the 1993 Junos with their track Check The O.R.

Green said he found rapping addictive when he was younger, and was always on the prowl for places to perform his new material.

Two of Green's most memorable venues were Hull's Club Zinc and George Street's Grand Central.



The scene was D.I.Y., and Green's crew would often rely on beats recorded on Maxell cassettes in his basement.

"I sort of worked my summer jobs so I could buy a drum machine and a tape deck, and we would sort of record these little demo tapes," he said.

Green, who went on to become better known for his hijinks than his music, said that also found its way into Organized Rhyme's shows.

Once at Grand Central, the group stopped the show to give everyone in the front row door knobs — for no apparent reason other than that one of the band member's parents had recently renovated their home.

"We had a lot of ridiculous shows," Green said. "And you know, it was always about really trying to take in the music and having fun on stage and then creating really sort of strange and bizarre kind of performances."



Singer Kathleen Edwards describes Ottawa's Manx Pub as "literally everyone's COVID nightmare" because of its cozy — some might say cramped — atmosphere.

"Which is why it is probably the greatest place in Ottawa still," the seven-time Juno nominee said. "It is the most authentic local restaurant in Ottawa and my favourite still to this day."

After Edwards moved closer to downtown Ottawa, the Manx became her go-to spot for a pint at day's end. Soon, Edwards got to know the locals and a chance to play music there in the late '90s.

"It was magic. I mean, this place was the place to play," Edwards said. "I loved it. It was just, I felt so lucky to get those gigs."

The people there were authentic and unafraid to give honest feedback — or bring a performer back down to earth if their ego grew too large, she said.

Three-time Juno nominee Danny Michel said with its low ceilings and wood highlights, the intimate room made it feel like you were below the deck of a small ship. The owners insisted on having no television or recorded background music, Michel said.

Musicians would play crammed into a corner, a speaker behind them.

But like Edwards, Michel said the basement restaurant created a space where artists could workshop songs and develop their craft.

"We didn't know how good we had it," he said.

