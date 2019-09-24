Musicians remember local venues that shaped their careers: the 1980s

For the 50th anniversary of the Juno Awards, CBC's Alan Neal reached out to 50 Juno winners and nominees from Ottawa, asking them what venues and stages they remember most.

One of the first gigs singer-songwriter Lynn Miles had was at a strip club on Wellington Street, near Holland Avenue, back in the 1980s.

The three-time Juno nominee, who won the 2003 roots and traditional solo album of the year, said the club's manager wanted to transition it from a place with exotic dancers — pole and all — to a coffee house with live music from singer songwriters.

"I was the first person who was hired to go in there," Miles told CBC Radio's All In A Day host Alan Neal. "And I walked in and I think the regulars didn't get the memo."

"The mirror ball was still there," she said, laughing. "The stage was still surrounded by mirrors."

It was a short set but wasn't the last strange venue she found herself in.

Ottawa Morning 9:38 JUNOS 50-50: Juno artists remember Rasputins Lynn Miles, Jeremy Fisher, David Francey, and Sultans of String talk to Alan Neal about the folk club 9:38

Miles played in a lot of "fern bars" — a slang for venues that sold food but used plants as key decorations.

In those days, a handful of these gigs would often pay the rent, but there was little emphasis on live music.

She'd often try to inject her own material into her set filled with covers, but people would ignore her either way, Miles said. Her frustration eventually came to a head.

"And I just started crying on stage because, you know, I played a song and nobody clapped," she said. "I was like, 'God, I'm so done with this, I just want to play my own songs.' So I stopped doing that."

Singer-songwriter Lynn Miles said many of the bars she first started to play at were 'fern bars,' a slang for bars that would use the plants as a key decoration, often hanging them from ceilings in baskets. (Facebook/Lynn Miles)

Two of her favourite bars were TJ's Speakeasy on Holland Avenue and Rasputin's Folk Café on Bronson Avenue — spots where songwriters would go to listen to each other's work.

"It was the best," she said.

Rasputin's was a hotspot for up-and-comers, with performers like Fred Eaglesmith and Willie P. Bennett passing through.

One waitress would let Miles and other musicians in after hours, allowing them to grill burgers, drink beer for free and jam all night.

"It was fantastic," she said. "Totally illegal, I'm sure."

For Miles, coffee shops and venues like Rasputin's make one feel a little less lonely — something missing from the world right now.

"It hurts me. Like, I miss it so much."

Singer Priscilla Wright remembers performing in the Château Laurier.

When singer Priscilla Wright performed with the Moxie Whitney Band at the Canadian Grill, located in the Château Laurier, she could look out at a crowd and often see the proverbial who's who of power and politics, including prime ministers and cabinet ministers.

"I think many legislations were worked on in that room," said Wright, nominated for most promising female vocalist at the 1993 Junos.

At age 14, Wright had a hit in the United States with the song The Man In A Raincoat in 1955, with her Juno nomination being something of a comeback, she said.

One lesson Wright learned from singing in the Moxie Whitney Band stuck with her:

"Never show that anything disastrous is happening," she said.

That lesson was tested one night when Wright felt a crushing pain in her lap. Looking down, she found the saxophonist collapsed on her, seemingly out cold.

All in a Day 14:22 Junos 50-50: Priscilla Wright remembers the Canadian Grill at the Chateau Laurier Now 80, the Juno nominee talks about her days at The Grill with Moxie Whitney... and how she got kidnapped off the stage. 14:22

Wright was worried the audience would notice but the trombone and trumpet players quickly rushed over and carried him off by his legs.

"It shows the life of a musician," she said. "He simply didn't have the money at that point to buy the medicine he needed for his epilepsy."

The way the band leader Whitney continued to smile and invite Wright up to sing, remains with her to this day.

"Everything is fun. Everything is calm. And I sang my little song," she said. "I adored it and the historic hotel. I mean, it really was a thrill to sing there."

