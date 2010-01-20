Saturday night shooting sends youth to hospital with gunshot wound

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound Saturday night, according to police.

The Ontario Provincial Police's Ottawa detachment responded to a 911 call to the eastbound lane of Highway 417, near the exit for Anderson Road, shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Police believe there's no risk to public safety.

Part of the highway, which had been closed for several hours, has since reopened.

A police investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.