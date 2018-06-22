Boy, 16, hurt in Ottawa shooting

A 16-year-old boy suffered minor injuries in a shooting late Thursday night, Ottawa police say.

Police were called to a home on Forestglade Crescent, just west of Hunt Club Road and Highway 417, shortly before 11 p.m. after neighbours reported hearing gunshots.

As of early Friday afternoon, police had no one in custody.

The precise nature of the teen's injuries have not been disclosed.

Police are investigating, with help from the guns and gangs unit.