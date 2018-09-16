Skip to Main Content
Boy, 16, charged in Bayshore-area stabbing
Boy, 16, charged in Bayshore-area stabbing

A 16-year-old boy faces multiple charges after a man was stabbed and two others were slashed with a knife Saturday night.

A 16-year-old boy faces multiple charges after an altercation in Ottawa's west end sent three men to hospital. (CBC)

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after three men were taken to hospital with knife wounds Saturday night. 

Ottawa police said they responded to reports of a stabbing and altercation around 9:20 p.m. on Woodridge Crescent near the Bayshore Shopping Centre.

One man was stabbed and two others were slashed with a knife, police said. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.

The boy was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon. 

He was released to a guardian until a future court date, police said. 

