Boy, 16, charged in Bayshore-area stabbing

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after three men were taken to hospital with knife wounds Saturday night.

Ottawa police said they responded to reports of a stabbing and altercation around 9:20 p.m. on Woodridge Crescent near the Bayshore Shopping Centre.

One man was stabbed and two others were slashed with a knife, police said. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.

The boy was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon.

He was released to a guardian until a future court date, police said.