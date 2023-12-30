16 displaced after downtown apartment fire

Sixteen people have been displaced after fire broke out early Saturday morning at a downtown apartment building.

In a social media post, Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) said they got multiple 911 calls around 3 a.m. about a fire on the fourth floor of a six-storey building on the 200 block of Clarence Street.

Firefighters arrived three minutes later and put in a second alarm so that extra resources could be dispatched.

The lone occupant of the unit where the fire started jumped from their balcony to the one in the unit below to escape heavy smoke and flames, fire officials said.

Crews extinguished the flames before they could spread to other units, OFS said, and the fire was declared under control shortly after 3:30 a.m.

An OC Transpo bus was sent to the scene to shelter residents while firefighters ventilated all the smoke that had spread throughout the building.

Paramedics told CBC one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries. A fire investigator remained on the scene as of 10 a.m. Saturday.