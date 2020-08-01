15-year-old in ICU following evening hit-and-run

A 15-year-old is in hospital in serious but stable collision, following a Friday evening hit-and-run on Woodfield Drive near Merivale Road, Ottawa police said.

According to police, a 19-year-old has turned themselves in and the maroon vehicle involved in the incident has been located.

An investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with dash camera footage of the area to contact the service's collision investigations unit.

UPDATE <br>A 19 yr old man turned himself in this morning for the hit and run. Police have located the vehicle and the investigation continues. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> —@OttawaPolice

Police said the incident took place at approximately 8:15 p.m. Friday evening.