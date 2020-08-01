Skip to Main Content
15-year-old in ICU following evening hit-and-run
A 15-year-old is in hospital in serious but stable collision, following a Friday evening hit-and-run on Woodfield Drive near Merivale Road, Ottawa police said. 

A 19-year-old has turned themselves into Ottawa police

The incident took place at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Woodfield Drive near Merivale Road, Ottawa police said. (Ottawa Police Service Collisions Investigation Unit/Twitter)

According to police, a 19-year-old has turned themselves in and the maroon vehicle involved in the incident has been located. 

An investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with dash camera footage of the area to contact the service's collision investigations unit. 

Police said the incident took place at approximately 8:15 p.m. Friday evening.

