15 people displaced after Barrhaven fire

Ottawa firefighters say some 15 people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a Barrhaven home Thursday.

Ottawa Fire Services received calls at 4:44 p.m. about heavy smoke visible from a two-storey townhouse on 244 Claridge Dr.

The two-alarm fire did not cause injuries but at least three units are uninhabitable, according to Ottawa firefighters..

The fire is estimated to have cost $1 million in damage.

Victims services were on scene to help those displaced.

Fire investigators are also on scene.