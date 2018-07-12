Skip to Main Content
15 people displaced after Barrhaven fire
Up to 15 people are displaced after a fire broke out at a Barrhaven home Thursday.

Fire caused $1M in damage

A fire on Claridge Drive in Barrhaven on July 12, 2018 caused $1 million in damage. (Stu MIlls/CBC)

Ottawa firefighters say some 15 people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a Barrhaven home Thursday. 

Ottawa Fire Services received calls at 4:44 p.m. about heavy smoke visible from a two-storey townhouse on 244 Claridge Dr.

The two-alarm fire did not cause injuries but at least three units are uninhabitable, according to Ottawa firefighters..

The fire is estimated to have cost $1 million in damage.

Victims services were on scene to help those displaced. 

Fire investigators are also on scene. 

