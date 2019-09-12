Sale of prime LeBreton parcel hinges on affordable housing

The City of Ottawa is hoping to dispose of a prime parcel of land it owns on LeBreton Flats, but only if it can get at least 100 affordable housing units out of the deal.

The National Capital Commission (NCC) was already preparing to sell its own, larger parcel between Pimisi station and the future central library, but is holding off until the market stabilizes, according to Katie Paris, who's managing the NCC's phased redevelopment of LeBreton Flats.

We have to be very careful that we don't push lower-income individuals and families out of areas where we have rapid transit, so this is an incredibly important piece of real estate. - Coun. Catherine McKenney

Now the city is in talks to combine its own property at 615 Albert St. with the NCC's, putting them both out to tender for development at the same time.

There's a catch, however: the successful bidder must promise to sell at least 100 affordable units to Ottawa Community Housing within seven years.

"Affordable housing available to the masses in your city core becomes impossible in time as land values increase and you have less land available," said Cliff Youdale, chief development officer of Ottawa Community Housing.

"I'm sure if Vancouver and Toronto could wind back the clock they'd love to do things a whole lot differently."

Cliff Youdale, chief development officer of Ottawa Community Housing, says the city has a unique opportunity to ensure affordable housing is built into a downtown community at LeBreton Flats. 0:41

Councillor, coalition want more

Catherine McKenney, the councillor for the area and the city's housing liaison, said it's going to get increasingly difficult to find affordable units that are so centrally located.

"We have to be very careful that we don't push lower-income individuals and families out of areas where we have rapid transit, so this is an incredibly important piece of real estate," McKenney said.

LeBreton Flats was a working-class neighbourhood before it was expropriated and razed decades ago, and McKenney said it's important to remember those roots.

The LeBreton Flats Community Benefits Coalition is hoping this first affordable housing project is just a first step.

The group has been pushing the NCC to go further by adhering to a social contract that would require developers to hire and train local employees, and ensure community benefits such as child care and other services.

"Don't get me wrong, 100 units of affordable housing is fantastic. But LeBreton Flats can be so much more," said George Brown, a member of the coalition.

$15M for projects in 2020

The city has set aside $15 million in this year's budget for affordable housing projects.

Of that, $10 million will go to Ottawa Community Housing for two projects, one to begin construction in 2021 beside the future Gladstone Station, the other just a few blocks away at Booth and Gladstone.

In 2017, city councillors (from left) Jeff Leiper, Mark Taylor, Catherine McKenney and Mathieu Fleury helped announce Ottawa Community Housing's Gladstone Village development in Little Italy. Construction could start in 2021. (Joanne Chianello/CBC)

The city has put aside $3 million for the possible purchase of a hotel to convert to housing.

The final $2 million is to get land ready to be declared surplus and sold for housing. That includes the parcel at LeBreton, but also a former public works yard at 1770 Heatherington Rd. Staff want a non-profit group to build a community hub and affordable housing there, and expect to have a plan by the fall.