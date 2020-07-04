Teenager missing after jumping off Prince of Wales Bridge

A 14-year-old boy is missing after he jumped into the water off the abandoned Prince of Wales Bridge Friday night and didn't resurface.

Young people had gathered on the roughly 140-year-old bridge, which is west of the capital's downtown and crosses over the Ottawa River into Quebec.

Police responded to calls about the possible drowning at approximately 9:20 p.m.



According to Ottawa Police's Central Investigations Unit, the bridge is abandoned but sometimes accessed through holes in the fencing.

Members of the police and fire services from both Ottawa and Gatineau searched for the boy on foot, in the river and by air but haven't found the teenager.

The incident remains under investigation. The boy's parents and friends are being assisted by Ottawa police's crisis unit counsellors.

The search continues this morning.