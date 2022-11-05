14-year-old on dirt bike dies in collision east of Smiths Falls, Ont.

A 14-year-old has died after a collision between a passenger vehicle and a dirt bike, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The teen, who was driving the dirt bike, isn't being identified due to their age, police said.

OPP, local fire and paramedic crews were called to Matheson Drive in Montague Township, east of Smith Falls, Ont., just after 1 p.m. on Friday.

The road was closed for seven hours but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.