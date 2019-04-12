Skip to Main Content
13 displaced after fire at rooming house
Firefighters were called to a rooming house in Chinatown after smoke and flames were seen coming from a basement unit.

Smoke and flames found coming from basement unit on Lebreton Street N Thursday evening

The Thursday evening fire caused an estimated $400,000 in damage. (Scott Stilborn/@OFSFirePhoto)

More than a dozen people have been displaced following a fire at a rooming house in Chinatown.

Firefighters were called to the two-storey building at 118 Lebreton St. N. at about 6:20 p.m. Thursday.

They found smoke and flames coming from a basement unit, Ottawa Fire Services wrote in a news release.

The fire was under control more than half an hour later and out by just after 7 p.m., the department said.

No one was injured. Damage is estimated at $400,000 and an investigation is underway.

The Red Cross and Salvation Army are helping those who have been displaced.

