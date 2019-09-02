12-year-old dancer to train with Canada's oldest ballet company

Iain Twigg is about to give up a trio of sports, several types of dance and a return to his Barrhaven school this fall — all to train with the Royal Winnipeg Ballet.

The 12-year-old, who'd been attending Farley Mowat Public School in Barrhaven, will spend the next year studying at a Winnipeg school during the day and taking intensive lessons at Canada's oldest ballet company in the afternoon.

The opportunity is a dream-turned-reality for Twigg, who's trained for shorter stints with the company before and even performed with its dancers in 2017.

Dance was one of the things that I just loved. - Iain Twigg

"I remember dancing in the Nutcracker with the [company] and just seeing all the professional dancers and how they were warming up how they danced," Twigg told CBC Radio's In Town and Out Saturday.

"I was like, 'I want to do that someday, and I want to get there as quick as I can.'"

Ottawa's Iain Twigg is leaving home at 12 years old after being accepted to the prestigious school. 9:11

Twigg's parents will accompany the young dancer to Winnipeg this month, but for the most part, the soon-to-be seventh grader is spending the next year flying solo.

"I'm very excited, not very worried at all," he said. "I'm pretty used to this stuff happening."

An elite program

It won't be an entirely new experience for Twigg, who is also well-versed in tap, jazz and hip-hop and spent the past two summers training with the company.

"I was prepared for a summer program, and it's going to be the same, just a longer time period," Twigg explained.

The ballet company's summer intensive program is like a trial run for its professional division program, which accepts students aged 10 to 18 and runs the length of an academic year.

Twigg will be staying at the Royal Winnipeg Ballet's school residence. The ballet company's professional program accepts students as young as 11. (Philippa Twigg)

Students stay in a residence for the duration of the program, which emphasizes success in the classroom as much as it does discipline in the studio.

Twigg didn't make the cut after the summer program in 2018, but emerged victorious this year.

"I think he can handle it, for sure," said his mother, Philippa, adding that she and her husband aren't nervous about their son's move — at least not yet.

"We're kind of shutting that bit off until he disappears," she said. "And then it will probably all catch up with us."

Peers 'just didn't understand'

The opportunity to train professionally at one of Canada's most famous ballet companies is particularly special for Twigg: his love for dance hasn't always been embraced by his peers.

"Many people just didn't understand what it was like to be a dancer, and there was a bit of teasing and bullying going on," Twigg said.

The young dancer did perform in a talent show at his school, something he thinks helped his fellow students understand his passion.

"Dance was one of the things that I just loved, and it was in me since I was so young," he said.

His mother agreed that Twigg's pursuit of ballet came with "its ups and downs," but said she's always known her son had the ability to perform professionally.

"I'm excited to see where this journey goes and really how far he can take his dance training," she said. "I think it's going to be a fantastic experience."