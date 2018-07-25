'My neighbour saved my life': Owner recounts partial building collapse

A slice of pizza and an insistent neighbour may have saved a local architect on Wellington Street from being crushed by his beloved home, when the historic building partially collapsed suddenly on Tuesday evening.

Ovidio Sbrissa was working upstairs when his neighbour came over and suggested they grab a slice. He said no, but the neighbour cajoled him into it.

That was around 6 p.m. By the time they returned, the west wall of the building had completely crumbled.

"Holy smokes, if I had been at my station there, I would have been dead," Sbrissa said Wednesday. "My neighbour saved my life."

The building at 1119 Wellington Street W. after it collapsed Tuesday evening. (Scott Stilborn)

Wellington Street W. is closed while city engineers and consultants work to determine what caused the wall to fall, and whether any part of the building can be salvaged.

The nearly 140-year-old home is a historic landmark in the area.

Sbrissa has lived there for 17 years. It has historic designation, but looked a little rough around the edges even before the stone wall collapsed.

He had big plans to redevelop the property and preserve the historic building as part of a luxury apartment complex.

He released those plans in 2016 and was looking for partners to help finance the project. Eventually it ended up on the backburner, Sbrissa said.

He doesn't know if those plans will be able to go ahead now, as city engineers still haven't determined if the building will need to be demolished.

He hopes it will remain standing, at least in part.