1 person sent to hospital, 2 horses dead after Highway 417 collision

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a collision between multiple vehicles and horses on Highway 417 that sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries and killed at least two horses.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of a collision on the highway's westbound lanes between Anderson Road and Hunt Club Road in the Greenbelt, OPP said in a Monday news release.

One person was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, OPP said and later confirmed by email "at least two" horses were killed in the incident.

OPP said the Ottawa Police Service, Ottawa Fire Services and Ottawa Paramedic Service all responded to the call.

Ottawa paramedics did not provide further information about the person who was taken to hospital.

In the same news release, OPP said it is believed another collision had occurred at the same location Saturday morning. Police said a vehicle left the roadway and damaged a fence before leaving the scene.