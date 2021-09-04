Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Man injured in stabbing near ByWard Market

A man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after an early morning stabbing Saturday near the ByWard Market.

Officers responded to a call at approximately 5 a.m.

CBC News ·
One person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Ottawa police. (Olivier Plante/CBC)

A man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after an early morning stabbing Saturday near the ByWard Market.

Officers responded to the stabbing on York Street at approximately 5 a.m. 

A man was taken to the trauma centre at the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus in stable condition, according to paramedics.

A police investigation is underway. 

Those with information are asked to contact Ottawa police. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now