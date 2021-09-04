Man injured in stabbing near ByWard Market

A man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after an early morning stabbing Saturday near the ByWard Market.

Officers responded to the stabbing on York Street at approximately 5 a.m.

A man was taken to the trauma centre at the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus in stable condition, according to paramedics.

A police investigation is underway.

Those with information are asked to contact Ottawa police. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.