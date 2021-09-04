Man injured in stabbing near ByWard Market
A man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after an early morning stabbing Saturday near the ByWard Market.
Officers responded to a call at approximately 5 a.m.
A man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after an early morning stabbing Saturday near the ByWard Market.
Officers responded to the stabbing on York Street at approximately 5 a.m.
A man was taken to the trauma centre at the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus in stable condition, according to paramedics.
A police investigation is underway.
Those with information are asked to contact Ottawa police. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.