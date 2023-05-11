1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in shooting in Bourget, Ont.

One Ontario Provincial Police officer has died, and two others were injured, after they were shot in the eastern Ontario community of Bourget in the municipality of Clarence-Rockland early Thursday morning.

Just after 2 a.m. Thursday, the officers were called to a disturbance at a home on Laval Street in Bourget, OPP said.

Someone had reported hearing a gunshot.

When the officers arrived, all three were shot by someone at the home, OPP said. They were taken to hospital in Ottawa, where one of them died. The two others are recovering; their conditions were not released.

OPP say one person has been arrested, and that there is no danger to the public. Officers from the Ottawa Police Service are assisting.

Bourget is about 50 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa.

This is a developing story. More to come.