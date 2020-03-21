Skip to Main Content
1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ottawa
Ottawa

One new case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Ottawa, according to the Ministry of Health. 

Province’s total now 377

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP/The Canadian Press)

That brings the city's total number of infected to 20, as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 

According to data on the ministry's website, the infected person is a man in his 30s who contracted the virus through close contact. 

The man is now self-isolating. 

In Ontario, the total has climbed to 377 people confirmed to be infected, up from 318 on Friday.

