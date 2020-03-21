1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ottawa
One new case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Ottawa, according to the Ministry of Health.
Province’s total now 377
That brings the city's total number of infected to 20, as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
According to data on the ministry's website, the infected person is a man in his 30s who contracted the virus through close contact.
The man is now self-isolating.
In Ontario, the total has climbed to 377 people confirmed to be infected, up from 318 on Friday.