1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ottawa

One new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Ottawa, according to the Ministry of Health.

That brings the city's total number of infected to 20, as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to data on the ministry's website, the infected person is a man in his 30s who contracted the virus through close contact.

The man is now self-isolating.

In Ontario, the total has climbed to 377 people confirmed to be infected, up from 318 on Friday.