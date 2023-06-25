1 dead after truck rear-ends car on Hwy. 401 west of Gananoque

One person died in a collision on Highway 401 west of Gananoque, Ont., early Sunday morning.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the person was inside a car that was hit from behind by a transport truck.

The four other occupants of the car were transported to hospital with injuries ranging from light to serious, while the truck driver was not injured, OPP said.

The collision happened shortly after 3:45 a.m. on the eastbound lane between Highway 15 and the community of Joyceville in rural Kingston, Ont., OPP said.

Police are investigating.