1 dead after truck rear-ends car on Hwy. 401 west of Gananoque

The collision west of Gananoque early Sunday morning killed one and sent four others to hospital with injuries ranging from light to serious.

4 others taken to hospital with injuries ranging from light to serious

OPP cruiser.
OPP are investigating the collision. (Jillian Renouf/CBC News)

One person died in a collision on Highway 401 west of Gananoque, Ont., early Sunday morning.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the person was inside a car that was hit from behind by a transport truck. 

The four other occupants of the car were transported to hospital with injuries ranging from light to serious, while the truck driver was not injured, OPP said.

The collision happened shortly after 3:45 a.m. on the eastbound lane between Highway 15 and the community of Joyceville in rural Kingston, Ont., OPP said.

Police are investigating.

