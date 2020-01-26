1 dead in propane-truck crash

One driver is dead after a propane truck and a vehicle collided on Country Road 17 in the Hallowell ward of Prince Edward County, OPP confirmed.

Police responded to the call at approximately 4:29 p.m. Saturday. The driver was declared dead at the scene. A press release from the force doesn't identify which of the two vehicles they were driving.

According to OPP, Country Road 17 remains closed between Country Road 8 and Lucks Crossroad. Police are investigating.