1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Carling near 417

A man has died after a single-vehicle crash on Carling Avenue near Highway 417 on Saturday afternoon.

Crash happened Saturday afternoon; police seeking witnesses

Ottawa police are looking for any witnesses of a single-vehicle crash on Carling Avenue near Highway 417 on June 3, 2023. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

A man has died after a single-vehicle crash on Carling Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

It happened at about 3:40 p.m. near Highway 417, Ottawa police said in a news release issued Monday.

The victim, 32, suffered critical injuries and later died.

Police are looking for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to investigators and are also seeking dashcam footage.

About two hours later, another man died in a crash along the Rideau River.

