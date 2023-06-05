1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Carling near 417

A man has died after a single-vehicle crash on Carling Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

It happened at about 3:40 p.m. near Highway 417, Ottawa police said in a news release issued Monday.

The victim, 32, suffered critical injuries and later died.

Police are looking for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to investigators and are also seeking dashcam footage.

About two hours later, another man died in a crash along the Rideau River.