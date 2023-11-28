Content
1 dead after 4-vehicle crash near Kingston, say OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a 39-year-old person has died after four vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 15 on Monday.

39-year-old from Leeds County pronounced dead after collision on Highway 15 Monday

CBC News ·
A close up shot of an OPP cruiser
OPP say a person has died following a crash involving four vehicles near Kingston, Ont., on Monday. (Teghan Beaudette/CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a person has died after four vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 15 near Kingston, Ont., on Monday.

The crash happened near Burnt Hills Road in South Frontenac, north of Kingston. First responders were called shortly before 5:30 p.m., say OPP.

A 39-year-old person from Leeds County was pronounced dead, police said in a news release Tuesday.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing.

