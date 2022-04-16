One person was killed and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 417 near Casselman, Ont., Friday afternoon.

The two vehicles collided in the highway's eastbound lanes shortly before 4 p.m., with one of them careening off the highway and striking a tree, Ontario Provincial Police said.

One adult in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, while four others were taken to hospital with serious injuries, OPP said.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, police added.

As of 9 p.m., Highway 417 eastbound was still closed between mile markers 66 and 79, OPP said. The OPP's traffic collision investigators were still at the scene Friday night.

Casselman is approximately 60 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa.