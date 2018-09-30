Ottawa gets $1.5M from province for tornado cleanup

The Ontario government announced it is sending just over $1.5 million in funding to assist with cleanup efforts in the aftermath of the tornadoes that struck Ottawa last week.

The funding will be given to the City of Ottawa to support debris removal from residences and affected neighbourhoods, a press release from the province said.

The city had requested additional funding from the province to help with ongoing debris clean up, including downed tree removal from private and commercial properties.

"The City of Ottawa greatly appreciates this support," Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said. "The removal of trees and debris on private property remains a priority...this assistance will help residents return to their regular routine as quickly as possible."

Disaster recovery fund

The province also activated a disaster recovery assistance fund the day after the tornadoes ripped through parts of Ottawa and Gatineau.

Residents hit by the storm could be eligible to apply to the province to have certain expenses covered.

The disaster assistance program covers damage to a person's primary residence or small business and will help repair or replace essential property if it's not covered by insurance.

The government released detailed maps to help people affected by last week's tornadoes figure out if they are eligible for provincial disaster assistance.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark said anyone who plans to apply to the program should keep records on what they're spending right now.

"I remind and urge affected residents to take photographs of damage and keep all receipts for expenses and repairs," Clark said. "This will help insurance providers and the government speed up the application review process."

Homeowners and businesses in the yellow area are eligible to apply for the province's disaster assistance program. (Supplied)