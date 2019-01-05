Ottawa man faces child porn charges after returning from Nepalese orphanage

Police arrested a 62-year-old man on child pornography charges Friday, weeks after he was first stopped by border officers as he returned to Canada following a volunteer mission to an orphanage in Nepal.

Officers with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) first found evidence of child pornography as the man was returning to Canada in mid-December, Ottawa police said in a news release.

The Ottawa police said its child exploitation unit identified five Nepalese male victims under the age of 16.

Police said the man was was arrested at the Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday and escorted off a plane destined for Panama City.

During a search of the man's home, police seized additional electronic devices from his residence in Ottawa that allegedly contained images of child pornography.

The man is charged with two counts of possessing of child pornography, one count of luring a child under 18 and one count of importing child pornography.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected to be laid.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Ottawa Saturday.